Traub Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

