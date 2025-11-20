BTIG Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Strong-Buy

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1%

VTVT opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.