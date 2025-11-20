Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 311,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 672,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
