Greenland Capital Management LP Makes New $335,000 Investment in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Sealed Air by 18.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 691,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

