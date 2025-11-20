18,600 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 86.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 48.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,736.82 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,400.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,656.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.