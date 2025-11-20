Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 68,160 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,160 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $155,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $343.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.28. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.