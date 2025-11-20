Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $203.04 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $203.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

