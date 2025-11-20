McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $854.43 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $867.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

