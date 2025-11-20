Analyzing Psyence Biomedical (PBM) & Its Peers

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) is one of 617 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Psyence Biomedical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Psyence Biomedical has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psyence Biomedical’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Psyence Biomedical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psyence Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Psyence Biomedical Competitors -1,425.99% -589.65% -28.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.4% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Psyence Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psyence Biomedical N/A $1.01 million 0.69 Psyence Biomedical Competitors $972.75 million -$45.42 million 11.85

Psyence Biomedical’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Psyence Biomedical. Psyence Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Psyence Biomedical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psyence Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Psyence Biomedical Competitors 5692 12139 37582 1156 2.60

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 56.96%. Given Psyence Biomedical’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Psyence Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Psyence Biomedical competitors beat Psyence Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care. It has a partnership with iNGENu Pty Ltd to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of PEX010 in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of AjD due to incurable cancer. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Psyence Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.