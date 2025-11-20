Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) vs. PROS (NYSE:PRO) Head-To-Head Survey

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 1 6 1 0 2.00 Oracle 2 10 27 3 2.74

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $322.26, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -3.32% N/A -2.26% Oracle 21.08% 72.93% 8.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and Oracle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $351.68 million 3.17 -$20.48 million ($0.31) -74.53 Oracle $59.02 billion 10.89 $12.44 billion $4.32 52.17

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oracle beats PROS on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS



PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

