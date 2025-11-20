YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.342 per share on Thursday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QDTY stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.
About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
