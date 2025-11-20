Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Mvb Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Mvb Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mvb Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

MVBF stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Mvb Financial news, CFO Michael Robert Sumbs acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

