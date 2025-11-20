Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
