Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

