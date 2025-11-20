Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Tesla Setting Up for a Year-End Rebound—or a Collapse?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.