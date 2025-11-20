Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

