VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
VSE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
VSE Trading Up 3.9%
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $169.39 on Thursday. VSE has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
