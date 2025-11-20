VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

VSE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $169.39 on Thursday. VSE has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $282.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 1.23%.VSE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

