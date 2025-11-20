Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $8.18.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Tesla Setting Up for a Year-End Rebound—or a Collapse?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.