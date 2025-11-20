Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

