Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Waters by 533.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waters Trading Down 0.0%
WAT stock opened at $376.60 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
