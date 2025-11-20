Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 459,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.4%

OXY stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

