Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,894 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $146,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

