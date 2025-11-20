Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,282 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $203,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 431.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 64,527 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 46.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president directly owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,767,031.85. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 574,422 shares valued at $93,484,396. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35, a PEG ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

