EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

