Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 277,317 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,317 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $134,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

