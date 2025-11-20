Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PM opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

