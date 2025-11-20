Quilter Plc Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.09 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

