TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,385,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after buying an additional 247,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.69 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

