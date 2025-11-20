TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 6,245 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $227.59 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.06 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,245,694.69. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,615,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.