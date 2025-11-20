TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

