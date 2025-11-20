Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of FTNT opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

