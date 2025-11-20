Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 878,613 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 878,613 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.27 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

