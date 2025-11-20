Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $5,043,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.35 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Arete Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Arete cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.