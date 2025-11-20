NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

NFP Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

