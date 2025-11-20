Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Methanex Stock Down 1.4%

MEOH opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. Methanex Corporation has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.