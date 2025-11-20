Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DVN stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.