Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,020 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after buying an additional 5,802,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,878 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,343,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,940 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

