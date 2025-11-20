The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298,669 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after buying an additional 477,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HD stock opened at $334.78 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.76 and a 200-day moving average of $381.47.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

