NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $374.96 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $238.73 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

