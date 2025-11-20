NFP Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.