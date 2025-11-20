Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $316.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.47. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

