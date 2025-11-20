EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,518,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 708,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 65.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,115,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 1,633,561 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 1,519,220 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 214,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

