Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 654,170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 161.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 860,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,388,000 after buying an additional 531,041 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,098,000 after buying an additional 500,223 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $1,327,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,200,055.23. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,918,189 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $245.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.95 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

