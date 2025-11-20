HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $88.25 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.