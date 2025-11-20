Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 13.9% – What’s Next?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.93 and last traded at GBX 10.93. 108,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 676,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The company has a market cap of £11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

