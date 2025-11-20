Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $427.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average of $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

