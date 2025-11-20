FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 498 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.4%

AMAT opened at $235.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

