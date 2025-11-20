FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

