Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 105.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,007.88. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total transaction of $310,065.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,807 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $97.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

