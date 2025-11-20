Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $821.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $869.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

