Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

