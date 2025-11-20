5,788 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 833.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,617 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $54.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.