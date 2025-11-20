5,788 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 833.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,617 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
NYSE:BTI opened at $54.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.