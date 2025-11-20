Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 448,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

